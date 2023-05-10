Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Aegean, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
4 room apartment in Kokkari, Greece
4 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 300,000
1 room apartment in Ktinados, Greece
1 room apartment
Ktinados, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Ysternion, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 262,000
2 room apartment in Kokkari, Greece
2 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€ 200,000
3 room apartment in Ormos Korthiou, Greece
3 room apartment
Ormos Korthiou, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
2 room apartment in Zefiria, Greece
2 room apartment
Zefiria, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Lambi, Greece
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Lambi, Greece
2 room apartment
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€ 220,000
2 room apartment in Kontakeika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Vrontados, Greece
2 room apartment
Vrontados, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 100,000
1 room apartment in Kontakeika, Greece
1 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 82,000
4 room apartment in Exo Gonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Exo Gonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
€ 1,100,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000

Properties features in Aegean, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir