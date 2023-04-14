Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Germany
Houses
Houses for sale in Germany
71 property total found
3 room house
Saarbruecken, Germany
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 288,000
Detached house in Dudweiler ( Saarbrücken ) for sale! Partially renovated condition! ECDAT…
6 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
EFH DHH for sale in Pirmasens! Very good condition! Top location! 66955 Pirmasens Provide…
2 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 575,000
We ask for two new construction projects in 66955 Pirmasens. Object description The offer …
5 room house
Dellfeld, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
Townhouse 7 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
7 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,990,000
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
7 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,550,000
Modern 2-storey house ( 7 rooms ) in one of the central areas of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 565,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Starnberg, Germany
7 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 10,500,000
High-tech villa with luxurious equipment, a garden and a swimming pool on Lake Starnberg in …
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10 Number of rooms
490 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 11,500,000
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
Villa 9 room villa
Dreieich, Germany
9 Number of rooms
415 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,500,000
Modern 9-room villa with an outdoor pool and a large plot in the center of Frankfurt - a pre…
Villa 9 room villa
Bad Vilbel, Germany
9 Number of rooms
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
5 room house
Dornach, Germany
5 Number of rooms
172 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
7 room house
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
7 Number of rooms
175 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,850,000
Modern "smart house" with a central location in the resort town of Bad Homburg. Number o…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Berlin, Germany
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Villa 9 room villa
Langwarden, Germany
15 Number of rooms
4 bath
550 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 490,000
6 room house
Klostermoor, Germany
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
7 room house
Rorichum, Germany
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 479,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Tinnen, Germany
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 480,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house
Rhede Ems, Germany
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 289,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Erbach, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 660,000
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…
Castle
Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
2 800 m²
€ 5,000,000
Germany Rhineland-Palatinate Castle Hotel Authentic castle restored from…
Castle
Bavaria, Germany
1 300 m²
€ 17,000,000
Germany Bavaria Old castle in Bavaria A magnificent, impregnable, impres…
Castle
Lower Saxony, Germany
1 223 m²
€ 4,800,000
Germany Saxony Anhalt Court castle A great castle of great utility. …
4 room house
Berlin, Germany
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
6 room house
Berlin, Germany
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
189 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa
Bavaria, Germany
1 174 m²
€ 3,500,000
Germany Bavaria Chic villa with a plot of 6g. Chic large villa with a huge land plot of 6g. …
Villa 6 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
4 bath
€ 3,400,000
Unique villa on a park-like, south-facing plot in a prime location The imposing villa is lo…
3 room house
Hamburg, Germany
300 m²
€ 4,250,000
Originally built in 1859, the former waterworks on Falkensteiner Ufer was converted into a u…
Villa 3 room villa
Hamburg, Germany
2 bath
€ 7,800,000
Historic town house from the Wilhelminian era in the best location near the Alst Only a few…
Search using the map