Apartments for sale in Germany

147 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Frankfurt Oder, Germany
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Frankfurt Oder, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/8
€112,000
Immobilienmakler Pavel Evlakhov
Multilevel apartments in Bochum, Germany
Multilevel apartments
Bochum, Germany
Area 46 m²
Price on request
Atalanta
3 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
3 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Price on request
Atalanta
1 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€228,300
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Kaarst, Germany
2 room apartment
Kaarst, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
€259,000
Atalanta
4 room apartment in Krefeld, Germany
4 room apartment
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
€159,000
Atalanta
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Wiesbaden, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
€267,000
ESTATE-SERVICE24
3 room apartment in Moenchengladbach, Germany
3 room apartment
Moenchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€150,000
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Essen, Germany
2 room apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
€129,000
Atalanta
1 room apartment in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
1 room apartment
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
€120,000
Atalanta
3 room apartment in Elze, Germany
3 room apartment
Elze, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€225,000
Atalanta
3 room apartment in Aachen, Germany
3 room apartment
Aachen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
€180,000
Atalanta
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€270,000
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
€320,000
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€285,000
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
€340,000
Atalanta
Apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
Apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 85 m²
€389,000
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Cologne, Germany
2 room apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
€477,000
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Cologne, Germany
2 room apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
€420,000
Atalanta
1 room apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
€299,000
Atalanta
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
€294,500
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
€385,000
Atalanta
1 room apartment in Haan, Germany
1 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
Price on request
Atalanta
2 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
2 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
€220,000
Atalanta
1 room apartment in Erkrath, Germany
1 room apartment
Erkrath, Germany
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
Full description: the apartment was demolished in 2023 quartra area 26 m2 high floor 1 fl…
€130,000
Atalanta
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gustow, Germany
Multilevel apartments 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
'der land-makler'
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Dellfeld, Germany
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Dellfeld, Germany
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
€200,000
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
€435,000
ESTATE-SERVICE24
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
2 bedroom apartment in good condition with an area of about 52 m ² near the popular area of …
€285,000
ESTATE-SERVICE24
2 room apartment in Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
One bedroom apartment with a loggia in Berlin, currently rented. Repair was carried out in …
€310,000
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Properties features in Germany

