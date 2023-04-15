Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Batumi, Georgia

1 104 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 21 Floor
€ 35,124
Excellent apartment with a good location, near the stadium, Carrefour supermarket, public tr…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 16 Floor
€ 147,701
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 16 Floor
€ 126,086
Premium apartment with separate bedroom. The first line to the sea is 80 meters. Batumi Bu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 19 Floor
€ 49,534
Sale is a spacious, bright studio. New Wave Complex. Area 33.8 square meters. m. Opposite…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 14 Floor
€ 81,056
Great location, all the necessary infrastructure nearby ( supermarket school kindergarten ).…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 7 Floor
€ 126,086
For sale apartment in the premium house Best Western. 300 m to the sea. With a new repair an…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 14 Floor
€ 112,577
The conceptual apartment "Gift SMART INDUSTRIAL" for sale in Batumi, in the most prestigious…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 22 Floor
€ 48,633
The residential complex « Gumbati in Kheivani » was built in the most developed area of Batu…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 30 Floor
€ 42,428
For sale studio in the center with sea views in Orbi City. First line.   We will hel…
2 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 5 Floor
€ 126,257
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,115
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4 Floor
€ 142,798
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 15 Floor
€ 152,362
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 16 Floor
€ 146,301
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 15 Floor
€ 144,614
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 15 Floor
€ 80,947
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 16 Floor
€ 78,815
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 14 Floor
€ 75,020
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room studio apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 19 Floor
€ 73,309
Dreamland Oasis is a unique resort located on an area of 100,000 m ² in an environmentally f…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 13/40 Floor
€ 71,516
The 7th Heaven Residence – residential complex is two 40-story towers 10 meters from the bea…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 14 Floor
€ 125,412
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 11 Floor
€ 113,024
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 12 Floor
€ 101,506
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 14 Floor
€ 98,120
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 12 Floor
€ 66,283
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 12 Floor
€ 64,682
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 10 Floor
€ 72,972
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 4 Floor
€ 62,563
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 7 Floor
€ 65,993
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…
1 room apartmentin Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 7 Floor
€ 63,644
Batumi View – a new multifunctional residential complex, located on the territory of the new…

