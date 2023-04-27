Property for sale in Georgia

Real estate in Georgia — prospects for investment in residential and commercial properties

The acquisition of real estate in Georgia is not only a profitable investment, but also an opportunity to get a residence permit with the prospect of obtaining permanent residence in 6 years' time.

Why it is profitable to buy real estate in Georgia

Buying real estate in Georgia has several advantages. The main ones are:

favorable costs.

steady growth trends;

no purchase tax.

The state is actively developing and it's becoming more convenient for life, work, business and study with each passing year.

The cost of apartments and houses in Georgia — an overview of real estate in popular cities of the country

The residential premises of Batumi are in great demand. Foreigners are attracted by:

the unique nature of the city;

the sea and well-maintained beaches;

the ability to make good money during the tourist season by renting out a home or providing services.

In this resort, people buy modest studios at a favorable loyal price, and luxury villas with a private beach and panoramic views.

Young professionals, businessmen, managers, and couples with children are the ones to look for housing in Tbilisi. Most often, there are deals with two-room apartments in new buildings and elite three-room apartments in the center. Hostels sell well. They are purchased and rented cheaply to tourists from different countries.

Foreign citizens with health problems are eager to get to Borjomi. Professional medical care, combined with therapeutic drinking courses, eliminates many diseases.

In the area of ski resorts, the prices for housing are quite high. There, you can buy not only apartments and houses, but also properties for business. This investment is considered promising and generates stable income.