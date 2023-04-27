Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia

Property for sale in Georgia

apartments
2810
houses
452
3 268 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,655
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
3 room townhouse in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Gonio, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,803
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 181,073
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60m2 in a premium new building in the imm…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 151,847
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 120,993
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 147,538
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 113,695
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 140,186
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 177,958
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 98,612
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 157,479
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 87,096
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 133,088
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 170,896
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 96,331
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 117,697
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 94,556
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 131,585
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 136,058
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 146,180
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 165,011
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 103,682
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 88,037
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 221,814
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 132,056
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 332,920
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 246,277
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 228,161
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 370,991
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 348,673
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…

Real estate in Georgia — prospects for investment in residential and commercial properties
The acquisition of real estate in Georgia is not only a profitable investment, but also an opportunity to get a residence permit with the prospect of obtaining permanent residence in 6 years' time.

Why it is profitable to buy real estate in Georgia

Buying real estate in Georgia has several advantages. The main ones are:

  • favorable costs.
  • steady growth trends;
  • no purchase tax.

The state is actively developing and it's becoming more convenient for life, work, business and study with each passing year.
The cost of apartments and houses in Georgia — an overview of real estate in popular cities of the country
The residential premises of Batumi are in great demand. Foreigners are attracted by:

  • the unique nature of the city;
  • the sea and well-maintained beaches;
  • the ability to make good money during the tourist season by renting out a home or providing services.

In this resort, people buy modest studios at a favorable loyal price, and luxury villas with a private beach and panoramic views.
Young professionals, businessmen, managers, and couples with children are the ones to look for housing in Tbilisi. Most often, there are deals with two-room apartments in new buildings and elite three-room apartments in the center. Hostels sell well. They are purchased and rented cheaply to tourists from different countries.
Foreign citizens with health problems are eager to get to Borjomi. Professional medical care, combined with therapeutic drinking courses, eliminates many diseases.
In the area of ski resorts, the prices for housing are quite high. There, you can buy not only apartments and houses, but also properties for business. This investment is considered promising and generates stable income.

