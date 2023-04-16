Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

Villa 6 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 210 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 850,000
Villa for sale, located within walking distance from Nissi Avenue, large 4 *6 swimming pool,…
Villa 6 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 777 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
With an enviable position overlooking the pretty seaside of Protaras, Mansion San Elias coul…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale a three-bedroom villa with a private pool and a roof garden, in the area of Сavo Gr…
Apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
64 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
Apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
63 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
Apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
Apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
60 m²
€ 150,000
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 50 sq.m. cove…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 185 m²
€ 440,000
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 185 sq.m. covered interio…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 140,000
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Ipsonas - Limassol Province, with 50 sq…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 169,000
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Erimi - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. interiors and…
Cottage 4 roomsin Protaras, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Protaras, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 650,000
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Panthea - Limassol province, wi…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 102 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Stratigou Timagia avenue- Larnaka prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 198,500
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Kato Polemidia - Limassol Province, wit…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 180,000
Three bedroom ground floor under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta pro…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 526,110
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, with 1…
3 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 174 m²
€ 872,700
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 155,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Strovolos Chryseleousa area - Nicosia province, wit…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 114 m²
€ 160,000
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in City Center- Larnaka province. It has …
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 145,000
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Deryneia - Famagusta province, on the s…
1 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 74,000
For sale brand new one bedroom apartment in Tersefanou - Larnaka province. It has 50 sq.m. c…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 205,000
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Strovolos area - Nicosia prov…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 91 m²
€ 195,000
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Zakaki - Limassol province, with 79 sq.m. covered i…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 180,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos area - Nicosia district, on t…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 165,000
For sale under construction, two-bedroom apartment in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the thir…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 165,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Latsia - Nicosia province, on the third floor of a three-s…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 129,000
Two bedroom resale  apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the first floor…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 96 m²
€ 190,000
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, on the first floor of a thre…

Properties features in Protaras, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Protaras: comfy apartments by the Mediterranean Sea

The popularity of Protaras located in the south-east of Cyprus is growing every year. Not only locals but also citizens from other countries strive for buying cozy houses and villas here. Investors from the CIS countries are particularly interested in real estate in Protaras. They use acquired square meters as a seasonal housing or renting them out to tourists. The net profit from one-bedroom apartment rental during the tourist season comes to 3,000-4,000 euros.

What type of property can you buy in Protaras?

The picturesque Cyprus city offers foreign investors a wide variety of apartments:

  • Exotics-seekers will love luxury villas and cottages near the Mediterranean Sea.
  • Two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments in central areas will be an excellent option for large families with kids.
  • Individual entrepreneurs will be interested in luxury hotels and restaurants in the most walkable locations.

Benefits for investors

Real estate in Protaras is considered to be one of the most affordable in Cyprus. People with mean income may well afford buying property here. Current price for a one-bedroom flat in Protaras does not exceed 40,000-50,000 euros. It will get even cheaper if you buy apartments without repair. Though, housing prices in Protaras may be high for the properties located at the seaside.
On the other hand, even solid investments made in square meters will be quickly paid off due to low taxes and the constant rise in real estate value. And the fact that foreigners when buying residential and commercial properties obtain a residence permit with the further opportunity of permanent residency in Cyprus, may be also referred to their benefits.

