Realting.com
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Residential properties for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia
Crikvenica
13
Grad Crikvenica
13
Grad Opatija
12
Opatija
12
Rab
5
Town of Rab
5
Grad Rijeka
4
Krk
4
Opcina Viskovo
2
Grad Kastav
1
Grad Novi Vinodolski
1
Kastav
1
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici
1
Novi Vinodolski
1
Opcina Jelenje
1
Opcina Lokve
1
Opcina Moscenicka Draga
1
Opcina Ravna Gora
1
72 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Opcina Kostrena, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 274,875
Kostrena Hills ⌂ residential complex – A11 Welcome to the advertisement for a high-quality r…
3 room house
Rab, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
House in the old town of Rab, 135.35 m2 A charming traditional house built around 1900, loc…
3 room house
Sarsoni, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
House 120 m2, commercial building and building plot 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo The house with…
Villa 4 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
Villa 5 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
Villa 6 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
House
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
931 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 380,000
House for reconstruction in the 1st row to the sea, 931 m2 gross, island of Rab, Supetarska …
9 room house
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Villa 1st row to the sea, Opatija Riviera, Moščenićka Draga The villa, which is located on a…
9 room house
Kampor, Croatia
16 Number of rooms
485 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Apartment building with 7 apartments, Rab, Kampor, 485 m2 The apartment house is located in …
6 room house
Selce, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
House 200 m2 with 3 apartments, tourist potential, Selce The house with a net usable area of…
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
75 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
LUXURY APARTMENT, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking distance of 40…
3 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRAN, NEW BUILDINGLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at …
4 room apartment
Lovran, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL, LOVRANLuxury apartment for sale in town Lovran at a walking dist…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 755,700
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
123 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 687,680
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace The Kačjak project i…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
123 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 712,240
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, penthouse The Kačjak project is lo…
2 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 407,520
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
2 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,840
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 701,406
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
136 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 736,614
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 1st row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 793,485
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 466,785
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRK, MALI KARTEC, NEW BUILDINGA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a…
3 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 466,785
LUXURY APARTMENT, KRKA luxury apartment for sale in town Krk at a walking distance of 200 me…
5 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
138 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 985,625
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL! KRK ISLAND, NEW BUILDING!A luxury apartment for sale in a new b…
5 room apartment
Krk, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
138 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 985,625
LUXURY APARTMENT WITH POOL! KRK ISLAND, NEW BUILDING!A luxury apartment for sale in a new b…
4 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
131 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 253,000
Apartment with garden and terrace, 131.25 m2, Banderevo, Rijeka A spacious apartment of 131…
3 room house
Sarsoni, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
House 120 m2, commercial building and building plot 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo The house with…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
Price on request
Rijeka - first row to the sea Luxury villa in the first row to the sea with an area of 600m…
