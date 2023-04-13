Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus
Orsha
12
Vítebsk
5
Navapolatsk
3
Babinicki sielski Saviet
2
Akciabrski sielski Saviet
1
Asviejski sielski Saviet
1
Jnkauski sielski Saviet
1
Lyepyel
1
Myory
1
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet
1
Polatsk
1
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
1
Ushachy
1
Valyniecki sielski Saviet
1
Viarkudski sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,290
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 125,484
For sale cottage on Klinakh built in 2019. All communications are central. With two bathroom…
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
144 m²
€ 113,663
For sale cottage in Olgovo with all amenities. Two bathrooms. Basement. Garage + 2 canopies …
Cottage
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 77,200
Cottage
Polatsk, Belarus
534 m²
€ 263,699
An elite three-story cottage with a total area of 534 m2 is for sale, residential 303m2, 201…
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
183 m²
€ 90,931
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
289 m²
€ 38,191
Cottage
Navapolatsk, Belarus
289 m²
€ 222,780
Cottage for sale in an elite area of. Novopolotsk ! g. Novopolotsk, st. Spring. Excellent ac…
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
448 m²
€ 318,257
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
205 m²
€ 125,484
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
256 m²
€ 109,117
Cottage
Viarkudski sielski Saviet, Belarus
226 m²
€ 227,327
Cottage
Lyepyel, Belarus
136 m²
€ 200,047
Cottage
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
664 m²
€ 290,978
Cottage
Myory, Belarus
197 m²
€ 100,024
An excellent cottage for sale in one of the most picturesque places in Belarus in. Myora. Th…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
223 m²
€ 111,390
Cottage for sale in Luchyos on the street. 3rd Krupskaya. All communications are valid. High…
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
276 m²
€ 90,021
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
195 m²
€ 236,420
For sale five-room cottage in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area of the house is 194.5 sq.m., li…
Cottage
Navapolatsk, Belarus
210 m²
€ 70,017
For sale a two-story cottage in the village of Inter-River. The facility is in two levels. T…
Cottage
Kamajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 118,119
Cottage in d. Parasks on the shore on a beautiful lake & quot; Duration & quot; ( Vitebsk re…
Cottage
Tulava, Belarus
164 m²
€ 77,291
For sale a capital, brick residential building for a large family in Tulovo. In 2 levels. Al…
Cottage
Astrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 45,465
A new house for sale in a picturesque place on the shores of Lake Beloe in the village of Pu…
Cottage
Navapolatsk, Belarus
€ 145,489
In the city of Nowopołotsk in the Vitebsk region, a three-story landscape house built in 199…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
346 m²
€ 181,770
House in an environmentally friendly park area with beautiful views of the coniferous forest…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
399 m²
€ 218,233
The VIP cottage is located in the central part of the city, near the western river Dvina. On…
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
143 m²
€ 86,384
For sale a two-story cottage made of red brick. The house has a terrace, attic, basement. On…
Cottage
Ushachy, Belarus
195 m²
€ 40,919
House for sale in g.p. Ushachi, st. Mamkina House brick 2012 p. 3 levels. Completely ready t…
Cottage
Babinicy, Belarus
191 m²
€ 47,284
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
128 m²
€ 136,396
Cottage
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
305 m²
€ 109,117
Cottage on the Vilnius-Polotsk highway, with large parking, for a restaurant and hotel compl…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map