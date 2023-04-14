Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Housein Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
74 m²
€ 26,149
Brick house in an agricultural town 50 km from MKAD Address: ah. Dora, st. Belorusskaya 武 S…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 8,958
Land for sale with a garden house of 29.4 sq.m. in ST « Health-Oak » Volozhinsky district. O…
Housein Kamien, Belarus
House
Kamien, Belarus
52 m²
€ 7,239
Residential building for sale in the village. Stone. Minsk region, Volozhansky district…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 18,006
We offer you a house with a plot in the village. Dushkovo Address: d. Dushkovo ✔ 知 Benefits…
Housein Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
126 m²
€ 72,385
New residential building for sale ( incomplete capital structure ) in ag. Rakov, on the stre…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
176 m²
€ 29,859
We offer an unfinished house from the log house in an environmentally friendly place, etc. K…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 6,786
The cottage is for sale in ST Rural Builder 2001. Dacha is located 2 km from the station of …
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 14,477
A solid, strong house for sale in the village. Dynova. Minsk region, Volozhansky distri…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 32,483
House for sale in d. Yavnovichi! Address: d. Yavnevichi ⁇ 知In which house you will live: …
Housein Kamien, Belarus
House
Kamien, Belarus
25 m²
€ 8,768
House with a plot in the village of Kamen Address: d. Stone, st. Pervomaiskaya  武…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
74 m²
€ 13,572
Cottage in the garden partnership "Health of Oak". Cut . Below is the garage. The plot is fl…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 27,145
A spacious 2-storey cottage with a large garage in the basement is for sale. A total area of…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,858
For sale a country house with a plot in the street of Birch-68 Address: ST Berozka- 68  …
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 208,108
Sold by eco-house in ag. Rakov. 30 km from MKAD. The house was built for "Myself", built acc…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,192
On sale is a cottage 40 km from Minsk ( between the stations of electric trains Vlyanka and …
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 9,953
For sale a two-story house in the Molodechno district in ST « Impulse-86 ». Address: ST Puls…
Housein Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 18,006
A unique place with untouched nature in the small village of Dorogun ( only 10 houses ). Sur…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,620
Careful for a unique project and completely ready to live 3-level summer cottage near the ag…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 9,953
A house completely ready for living is for sale in a very picturesque place of Grodno direct…
Housein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
199 m²
€ 44,969
House for permanent residence in ST Radiator! Address: ST RADIATOR 武 Completely ready for l…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 8,958
The country house is suitable for year-round suburban life and is located only 37 km from MK…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,482
For sale a modern house on a good plot! Address: ST Budrovshchyna  ⁇ 知 About your fu…
Housein Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 36,102
Residential building for sale in d. Suites, 45 km from MKAD; Suitable for year-round living;…
Housein Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 18,006
I will sell a house with all the amenities in the suburbs! Address: d. Cabinino ⁇ 知 About…
Housein Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
90 m²
€ 36,102
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 19,001
Housein Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
73 m²
€ 33,478
Brick residential building for sale on the street Chapaeva in Volozhina. The area of the hou…
Housein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 1,810
85 kilometers from Minsk along the Grodno highway, we offer two sections - opposite each oth…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 11,310
Housein Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
74 m²
€ 26,149

