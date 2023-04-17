Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Staryya Darohi District, Belarus

2 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,387
Sale of 2-room apartment.   The total area of the apartment is 45.6 m2, residential – 2…
4 room apartmentin Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 room apartment
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,021
For sale 4 bedroom apartment. Total area 84.9 sq.m, living 50.2, kitchen 9.4. The rooms are …
3 room apartmentin Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jazylski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,924
Three bedroom apartment for sale. Need reconstruction. & Nbsp; Local sewerage. Gas brought t…

