Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
12
Cottage To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
€ 91,202
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 289 m²
€ 38,305
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
€ 319,207
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 256 m²
€ 109,442
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
€ 90,290
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 195 m²
€ 200,644
Cottage in Babinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Babinicy, Belarus
Area 191 m²
€ 47,425
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
€ 136,803
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
€ 319,207
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 144 m²
€ 77,522
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
€ 72,962
Cottage in Babinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Babinicy, Belarus
Area 200 m²
€ 72,962
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 218 m²
€ 136,803
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 267 m²
€ 77,522

Properties features in Orsha District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir