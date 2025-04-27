Show property on map Show properties list
  Orsha District
  Belarus
  3. Orsha District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
5 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$138,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$465,382
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
