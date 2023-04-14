Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Orsha District
Orsha
Residential properties for sale in Orsha, Belarus
Clear all
252 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Orsha, Belarus
178 m²
€ 49,765
House
Orsha, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,382
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,193
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 20,811
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 12,486
House
Orsha, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,620
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 15,834
House
Orsha, Belarus
41 m²
€ 15,382
House
Orsha, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,477
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
53 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 29,859
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 28,954
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale at the address of Orsha, st. Flerova, d.3 on the third f…
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 19,454
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 18,096
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 13,120
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 14,929
House
Orsha, Belarus
95 m²
€ 12,667
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 22,620
House
Orsha, Belarus
80 m²
€ 21,716
House
Orsha, Belarus
60 m²
€ 22,620
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 29,859
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 20,811
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 15,382
House
Orsha, Belarus
73 m²
€ 38,002
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 29,859
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 38,907
House
Orsha, Belarus
127 m²
€ 20,811
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 27,145
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
4/5 Floor
Price on request
House
Orsha, Belarus
81 m²
€ 28,954
House for sale on the street. 5th lane Grechikhi, built in 1981. Total area: 80.09 / 47.09 /…
House
Orsha, Belarus
66 m²
€ 33,478
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Properties features in Orsha, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map