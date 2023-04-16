Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Mahilyow Region
Mogilev District
Houses
Houses for sale in Mogilev District, Belarus
House
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Siemukacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 3,603
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
300 m²
€ 54,042
For sale cottage in the village of Lubuzh. The tree is surrounded by brick, the roof o…
Cottage
Miazysietki, Belarus
112 m²
€ 28,822
We bring to your attention a house in Mezhisetki, with a total area of 112 sq.m. All communi…
House
Miazysietki, Belarus
107 m²
€ 32,425
House for sale in Mezhisetki. The total area of 107msq., Half of the house is surrounded by …
House
Vilcycy, Belarus
45 m²
€ 11,259
Cozy house in the village of Vilchitsa, not far from the age of Sunrise. Near the forest and…
House
Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 14,411
with We offer for sale a solid wooden residential building in the village of Shapchitsa ( 4 …
House
Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 11,709
Small house in a pine forest, a secluded location. In an environmentally friendly area 300 m…
House
Vialikija Bialievicy, Belarus
42 m²
€ 3,152
For sale is a rustic wooden house in the village of Bolshoi Belevichi 45 km from Mogilev. Th…
House
Bujnichy, Belarus
110 m²
€ 52,240
House
Viendarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 8,106
For sale an excellent strong house 20 km from the city of Mogilev. The house is fully ready …
House
Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,411
A chic two-story cottage is for sale in the garden partnership of Stayki Dashkovsky s / s Mo…
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
300 m²
€ 54,042
House for sale in the town of Lubuzh. And Nbsp; The tree is surrounded by brick, roof with m…
House
Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 14,411
House
Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
House
Sidaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 6,305
For sale house in the village of Slobodka 14 km from Mogilev. The house is wooden with an ar…
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
420 m²
€ 135,105
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 131,502
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 99,077
House
Zavodskaslabodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 9,908
House
Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
208 m²
€ 83,765
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
240 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
352 m²
€ 351,272
Sell the cottage, the village of Lyubuzh, Mogilevsky district, Mogilev, for example, 3 km fr…
