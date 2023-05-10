Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
177
Babruysk
10
Bykhaw
7
Byalynichy
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
210 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 26,449
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 33,289
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 91,202
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 57,001
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 27,361
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 30,051
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 24,615
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 21,423
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 21,797
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 37,575
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 20,064
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 63,841
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 33,289
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 17,328
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 31,465
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 44,233
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/6
€ 41,041
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/10
€ 51,073
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,445
2 room apartment in Vorotynskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vorotynskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 6,384
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 23,713
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 34,657
Apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
Apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€ 15,048
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 33,745
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
€ 29,641
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 33,745
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 34,474
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 37,849
Apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
Apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Price on request

Properties features in Mogilev region, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir