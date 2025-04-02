Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Asipovichy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Asipovichy, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/9
The main characteristics: The number of rooms: 3 separate rooms The total area of ​​…
$40,990
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale of stylish apartment Mogilev region, city Osipovichi Total area 67.2 mq. Spacious 3-be…
$55,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes