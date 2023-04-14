Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Hradno
Houses
Houses for sale in Hradno, Belarus
House
Clear all
71 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Hradno, Belarus
203 m²
€ 70,017
Spacious house for a large family in the Baranavichy microdistrict 6. Location: Western Bela…
House
Hradno, Belarus
15 m²
€ 10,912
House
Hradno, Belarus
79 m²
€ 47,739
A unique offer! House for sale on Sadovaya St. Great location: city center, near the regiona…
4 room house
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 47,739
A unique offer! House for sale on Sadovaya St. Great location: city center, near the regiona…
3 room house
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 29,552
Part of the house with a separate entrance is for sale at: Darwin-14 Lane. Sewerage, water, …
House
Hradno, Belarus
51 m²
€ 19,550
A unique offer! In the very center of the city, a plot with a view of the Neman River, the s…
House
Hradno, Belarus
34 m²
€ 15,549
For sale is a plot with a house in the CENTER of the city with a view of the Neman River, th…
House
Hradno, Belarus
83 m²
€ 79,110
3 room house
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 196
A unique offer! In the very center of the city, a plot with a view of the Neman River, the s…
2 room house
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,549
For sale is a plot with a house in the CENTER of the city with a view of the Neman River, th…
House
Hradno, Belarus
235 m²
€ 153,673
Location: g. Grodno, st. Yu. Aubles 45. Microdistrict South. Quiet, clean place. Green area.…
5 room house
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 153,673
Location: g. Grodno, st. Yu. Aubles 45. Microdistrict South. Quiet, clean place. Green area.…
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 81,292
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 81,292
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
House
Hradno, Belarus
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 68,198
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Podlabensky s / s, d. Tarusichi. Quiet, cozy place…
6 room house
Hradno, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 263,699
For sale a two-story house of 210 m2 ready to live in the Lososno area, a 10-minute drive fr…
House
Hradno, Belarus
125 m²
€ 60,833
Location and infrastructure. Grodno, st. Pushkova. Mk-rn Zaritsa-1. Quiet place, near the fo…
House
Hradno, Belarus
160 m²
€ 61,833
For sale a house with an attic with a land plot on the street. Percikova, 44 ( ST « Frozen B…
5 room house
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 50,012
For sale a house with an attic with a land plot on the street. Percikova, 44 ( ST « Fr…
6 room house
Hradno, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,833
Location and infrastructure. Grodno, st. Pushkova. Mk-rn Zaritsa-1. Quiet place, near the fo…
House
Hradno, Belarus
263 m²
€ 68,198
Residential building for sale with a plot in the city of Grodno. Good location - Baranovichi…
House
Hradno, Belarus
90 m²
€ 59,105
House for sale within the city. 89.9 sq.m. ul. Dachnaya ( Crossroads ). 5.5 acres of land wi…
3 room house
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 59,105
House for sale within the city. 89.9 sq.m. ul. Dachnaya ( Crossroads ). 5.5 acres of land wi…
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 81,565
Townhouse 1 bathroom
Hradno, Belarus
1 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 81,565
House
Hradno, Belarus
120 m²
€ 53,649
6 room house
Hradno, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 53,649
House
Hradno, Belarus
183 m²
Price on request
House
Hradno, Belarus
301 m²
€ 104,570
4 room house
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
183 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Hradno, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map