Houses for sale in Hradno, Belarus

Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
203 m²
€ 70,017
Spacious house for a large family in the Baranavichy microdistrict 6. Location: Western Bela…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
15 m²
€ 10,912
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
79 m²
€ 47,739
A unique offer! House for sale on Sadovaya St. Great location: city center, near the regiona…
4 room housein Hradno, Belarus
4 room house
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 47,739
A unique offer! House for sale on Sadovaya St. Great location: city center, near the regiona…
3 room housein Hradno, Belarus
3 room house
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,552
Part of the house with a separate entrance is for sale at: Darwin-14 Lane. Sewerage, water, …
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
51 m²
€ 19,550
A unique offer! In the very center of the city, a plot with a view of the Neman River, the s…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
34 m²
€ 15,549
For sale is a plot with a house in the CENTER of the city with a view of the Neman River, th…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
83 m²
€ 79,110
3 room housein Hradno, Belarus
3 room house
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 1
€ 196
A unique offer! In the very center of the city, a plot with a view of the Neman River, the s…
2 room housein Hradno, Belarus
2 room house
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,549
For sale is a plot with a house in the CENTER of the city with a view of the Neman River, th…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
235 m²
€ 153,673
Location: g. Grodno, st. Yu. Aubles 45. Microdistrict South. Quiet, clean place. Green area.…
5 room housein Hradno, Belarus
5 room house
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² Number of floors 2
€ 153,673
Location: g. Grodno, st. Yu. Aubles 45. Microdistrict South. Quiet, clean place. Green area.…
Townhousein Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 81,292
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,292
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 68,198
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Podlabensky s / s, d. Tarusichi. Quiet, cozy place…
6 room housein Hradno, Belarus
6 room house
Hradno, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 263,699
For sale a two-story house of 210 m2 ready to live in the Lososno area, a 10-minute drive fr…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
125 m²
€ 60,833
Location and infrastructure. Grodno, st. Pushkova. Mk-rn Zaritsa-1. Quiet place, near the fo…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
160 m²
€ 61,833
For sale a house with an attic with a land plot on the street. Percikova, 44 ( ST « Frozen B…
5 room housein Hradno, Belarus
5 room house
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 50,012
For sale a house with an attic with a land plot on the street. Percikova, 44 ( ST « Fr…
6 room housein Hradno, Belarus
6 room house
Hradno, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 125 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,833
Location and infrastructure. Grodno, st. Pushkova. Mk-rn Zaritsa-1. Quiet place, near the fo…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
263 m²
€ 68,198
Residential building for sale with a plot in the city of Grodno. Good location - Baranovichi…
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
90 m²
€ 59,105
House for sale within the city. 89.9 sq.m. ul. Dachnaya ( Crossroads ). 5.5 acres of land wi…
3 room housein Hradno, Belarus
3 room house
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 59,105
House for sale within the city. 89.9 sq.m. ul. Dachnaya ( Crossroads ). 5.5 acres of land wi…
Townhousein Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 81,565
Townhouse 1 bathroomin Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse 1 bathroom
Hradno, Belarus
1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,565
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
120 m²
€ 53,649
6 room housein Hradno, Belarus
6 room house
Hradno, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 53,649
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
183 m²
Price on request
Housein Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
301 m²
€ 104,570
4 room housein Hradno, Belarus
4 room house
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 183 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request

