2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,404
Apartment in the city center with its own garden! Address: Cherven, st. Karl Liebknecht ⁇ …
3 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 40,528
2 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 34,674
4 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
4 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 26,928
2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,127
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in a suburb of Minsk, ready for living. Address: Cherven…
1 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 17,922
Spacious one-room apartment near the center. Excellent location of the house, within walking…
Apartmentin Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 9,006
For sale half-house in the village of Veliky Bor Chervensky district.  2 bedroom apartm…
3 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 40,438
3 room apartmentin Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 32,422
2 room apartmentin Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,006
For sale half a house in the village of Veliky Bor Chervensky district. According to the doc…
3 room apartmentin Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 53,136
Exclusive and only offer of a 3-room apartment in gp. Smilovichi!  New building ( 2018 …

Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

