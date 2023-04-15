Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Borovlyany
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 306,210
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 315,126
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 885,307
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
547 m²
€ 441,302
For sale VIP house in a classic style in an environmentally friendly green place!!!   T…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 166,614
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
186 m²
Price on request
A new premium modern premium cottage of 100% readiness with furniture is for sale, including…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
354 m²
Price on request
The house was built for YOURSELF!!! All materials and equipment of leading world leaders in …
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
317 m²
€ 130,589
Light spacious cottage for a large family for sale. The cottage is located in an elite cotta…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 495,339
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 161,931
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
823 m²
€ 247,670
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
286 m²
€ 144,099
House sale, p. Experienced, Minsk region, Logoiskoye, e.g., 8 km from MKAD2 level, walls - b…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
428 m²
€ 495,339
Description Location The house is located 5 km from the Minsk Ring Road in the northeast dir…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
385 m²
€ 238,664
High-quality cottage and well-kept area 6 km from the mkad ⁇ Pillage with developed infrast…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
196 m²
€ 341,334
Cottage 100 % readiness for sale. The house is for sale furnished. Two floors. The cottage w…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 1,305,895
Sell the cottage, the village of Borovlyany, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 5 km fr…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 84,208
Red brick cottage in Borovlyany2 level, walls - red brick, year of construction 2010, intern…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir