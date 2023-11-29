UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
West
Apartments
Apartments for sale in West, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
4
3
441 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
7
5
448 m²
Excellent 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
4
2
270 m²
Luxury apartment in secure private residence, with contemporary architecture and stunning vi…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
95 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Lisbon, Portugal
2
1
76 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4
3
172 m²
5
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
3
2
159 m²
2 bedroom flat inserted in a new development, with high-end finishes. This development wi…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
2/4
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
3
2
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
3
2
117 m²
2
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
162 m²
Отличная инвестиционная возможность или жить всей семьей в этом новом роскошном комплексе, р…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2
59 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом сердце города Лиссабона, на склоне холма, в районе Граса, и…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
1
1
24 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в центре Каркавелуш, известного своим широким выбором…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
161 m²
2/3
An excellent investment opportunity or to live with the whole family in this new luxury comp…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
1
235 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
2
91 m²
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
3
153 m²
€798,765
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Carcavelos, Portugal
2
124 m²
€540,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Misericordia, Portugal
2
83 m²
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
1
84 m²
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
4
3
141 m²
5
Great 3 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 141 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
€1,41M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
3
2
144 m²
4
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 144 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
€1,21M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
2
1
105 m²
1
Great 1 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 105 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
€737,620
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3
3
184 m²
22/26
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
€1,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4
4
255 m²
26
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
€1,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
2
1
58 m²
7/7
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
€488,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
3
2
89 m²
5/7
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
€745,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
3
2
123 m²
7/7
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
West, Portugal
5
5
272 m²
12/16
Bright and elegant 4 bedroom apartment designed following the highest quality standards. …
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Lumiar, Portugal
1
66 m²
€305,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in West, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map
