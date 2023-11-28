Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marvila, Portugal

3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
€798,765
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of lofts in New York, overlooking the apartme…
€560,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€570,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
€870,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
€580,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; kn…
€510,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
€430,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by & nbsp; fa…
€1,09M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Apartments with an area of 127m ² and a veranda of 20.2m ² 107 Square Building apartments ar…
€741,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartments with an area of 105.70m ² and a veranda of 14.4m ² 107 Square Building apartments…
€631,750
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Apartments with an area of 107m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart of…
€622,250
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Apartment of 82.2m² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart of Prata Riversi…
€489,250
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 171 m²
Apartments of 171.80m ² and a veranda of 60.40m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€1,01M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Apartments with an area of 104.60m ² and a veranda of 13.60m ² 107 Square Building apartment…
€608,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
The 127.00m² apartment and the 28.10m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€731,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Apartments with an area of 79.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located in the heart …
€475,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 138 m²
The 138.70m² apartment and the 66.20m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 134 m²
The 134.90m² apartment and the 30.90m² veranda of 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€836,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 153 m²
Apartments of 153.90m ² and a veranda of 22.70m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€897,750
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 138 m²
Apartments of 138.70m ² and a veranda of 183.80m ² 107 Square Building apartments are locate…
€874,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 139 m²
Apartments of 139.80m ² and a veranda of 81.40m ² 107 Square Building apartments are located…
€874,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Marvila, Portugal
Apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Area 43 m²
The 43.70-sized apartment and the 23.1m² veranda 107 Square Building apartments are located …
€289,750
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Apartments with an area of 63.60m ² and a veranda of 38.50m ² 107 Square Building apartments…
€427,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
€480,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Marvila, Portugal
Apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Area 90 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Prateato is a new concept created in the image of New York lofts, overlooking the Tagus Rive…
€885,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 194 m²
€1,23M
Leave a request
Apartment in Marvila, Portugal
Apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Area 84 m²
€550,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
€360,000
Leave a request

