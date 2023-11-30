UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Avenidas Novas
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 BHK
10
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
4
Apartment
Clear all
44 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3
3
184 m²
22/26
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
€1,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4
4
255 m²
26
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
€1,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 49 square meters. m, a balcony of 3 m2 and 1 parkin…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
81 m²
Apartment with 2 & nbsp; a bedroom of 81 & nbsp; sq. m, a terrace of 5 & nbsp; m2 and 1 park…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
2
87 m²
1
2 bedroom apartment - For sale - Avenidas Novas, Lisbon, Portugal 2 bedroom apartment wit…
€703,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
36 m²
The studio apartment of 36m² República 95 is a residential complex located in the historic b…
€305,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 68m² and a 3m² República 95 veranda is a residential complex locate…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
60 m²
The 60 m² studio apartment and the 15 m² República 95 terrace is a residential complex locat…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
110 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 110m² República 95 is a residential complex located in the historic…
€795,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
97 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 8m² República 95 is a residential complex loc…
€845,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
90 m²
The studio is 90m² in size and the 8m² República 95 veranda is a residential complex located…
€715,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
66 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the & nbsp; …
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
139 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3
170 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
In the heart of Lisbon, where prestige and elegance coexist for a hundred years, near Edward…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with two additional T2 + 2 rooms with an area of 104m² Secret Garden i…
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4
205 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 205m ² and a balcony of 13m ² Picoas 3 - a new complex located in …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4
3
187 m²
4/5
АПАРТАМЕНТЕ Т3 - ЛИСАБОН, ПОРУГАЛИЯЛюксовые апартаменты в центре Лисабона в одном из самых б…
€2,83M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
111 m²
€945,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
65 m²
€635,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
53 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 52.46m ² and a terrace of 17.48m ² Citiflat Avenidas Novas is a new…
€502,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
57 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 57m² and a 7m² Citiflat Avenidas Novas veranda is a new residential…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
87 m²
€865,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
108 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
87 m²
€698,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
57 m²
€508,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2
87 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 87m² Citiflat Avenidas Novas is a new residential complex in the ve…
€703,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
57 m²
€514,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1
49 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 48.64m² and a terrace of 27.88m² Citiflat Avenidas Novas is a new r…
€543,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3
3
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
