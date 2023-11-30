Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Avenidas Novas
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
44 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 22/26
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
€1,44M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 26
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
€1,63M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 49 square meters. m, a balcony of 3 m2 and 1 parkin…
€380,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment with 2 & nbsp; a bedroom of 81 & nbsp; sq. m, a terrace of 5 & nbsp; m2 and 1 park…
€630,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
2 bedroom apartment - For sale - Avenidas Novas, Lisbon, Portugal 2 bedroom apartment wit…
€703,000
Apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Area 36 m²
The studio apartment of 36m² República 95 is a residential complex located in the historic b…
€305,000
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 68m² and a 3m² República 95 veranda is a residential complex locate…
€630,000
Apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Area 60 m²
The 60 m² studio apartment and the 15 m² República 95 terrace is a residential complex locat…
€475,000
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 110m² República 95 is a residential complex located in the historic…
€795,000
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 97m² and a veranda of 8m² República 95 is a residential complex loc…
€845,000
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
The studio is 90m² in size and the 8m² República 95 veranda is a residential complex located…
€715,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the & nbsp; …
€420,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp; Infinity in the…
€720,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views & nbsp; in the new prestigious condominium & nbsp;…
€960,000
Apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
In the heart of Lisbon, where prestige and elegance coexist for a hundred years, near Edward…
€1,15M
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with two additional T2 + 2 rooms with an area of 104m² Secret Garden i…
€790,000
4 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 205m ² and a balcony of 13m ² Picoas 3 - a new complex located in …
€1,20M
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/5
АПАРТАМЕНТЕ Т3 - ЛИСАБОН, ПОРУГАЛИЯЛюксовые апартаменты в центре Лисабона в одном из самых б…
€2,83M
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
€945,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€635,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 52.46m ² and a terrace of 17.48m ² Citiflat Avenidas Novas is a new…
€502,000
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 57m² and a 7m² Citiflat Avenidas Novas veranda is a new residential…
€500,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
€865,000
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
€698,000
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
€508,000
2 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 87m² Citiflat Avenidas Novas is a new residential complex in the ve…
€703,000
1 room apartment in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
€514,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 48.64m² and a terrace of 27.88m² Citiflat Avenidas Novas is a new r…
€543,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€750,000
Properties features in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

