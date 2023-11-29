Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in West, Portugal

Cascais
70
Cascais e Estoril
57
Misericordia
56
Marvila
43
Avenidas Novas
31
Campo de Ourique
28
Santa Maria Maior
24
Arroios
23
517 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 441 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€2,50M
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Excellent 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
€4,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Luxury apartment in secure private residence, with contemporary architecture and stunning vi…
€1,75M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with appliances
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€720,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Luxury apartment with secure private residence, contemporary architecture and stunning views…
€630,000
Villa in Sintra, Portugal
Villa
Sintra, Portugal
Area 169 m²
€685,000
3 room apartment in West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,30M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
2 bedroom flat inserted in a new development, with high-end finishes. This development wi…
€299,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 2
Floor 2/4
€225,000
3 room apartment in West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
€225,000
3 room apartment in Sintra, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
€350,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Отличная инвестиционная возможность или жить всей семьей в этом новом роскошном комплексе, р…
€2,30M
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Этот комплекс расположен в самом сердце города Лиссабона, на склоне холма, в районе Граса, и…
€420,000
1 room studio apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в центре Каркавелуш, известного своим широким выбором…
€175,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2/3
An excellent investment opportunity or to live with the whole family in this new luxury comp…
€2,30M
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
€950,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
€890,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marvila, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
€798,765
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Carcavelos, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Carcavelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€540,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances in Misericordia, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
€680,000
5 room house in Canecas, Portugal
5 room house
Canecas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This beautiful villa consists of five spacious and comfortable bedrooms, is perfect to accom…
€470,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
€290,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
€1,49M
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€2,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
€1,85M
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 5
Great 3 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 141 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
€1,41M
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, in city center
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 144 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
€1,21M
