Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Oeiras, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
€485,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Apartment in the new building. Private closed village, under construction (completion date: …
€585,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with swimming pool in Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with swimming pool
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Apartment 178m2 & nbsp; is located & nbsp; in the Alto de Alg & eacute; s. New condominium, …
€770,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir