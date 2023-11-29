Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
€2,75M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
€1,35M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
€725,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
€2,65M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
€1,55M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, characterize…
€2,78M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
€1,27M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
3 bedroom apartment and nbsp; 136 square meters with a 96 square meter garden and a swimming…
€1,19M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,76M
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
The Challet Maestro Estoril Condominium is a new premium development in one of the most embl…
€850,000
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Large and luxury 2 bedroom apartment in centre Cascais, Portugal. This apartment in a beauti…
€858,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 171 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 171m² The new Vale de Santa Rita complex was born in…
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with two bedrooms and an area of 109.6 m ² The new complex Vale de Santa Rita was …
€600,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 109.6m² The new Vale de Santa Rita complex was born in the heart of…
€600,000
4 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
Apartamento T4 com 315m² de área bruta privativa e duas varandas com 27 e 23m², inserido num…
€3,60M
2 room apartment with porter in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with porter
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
The apartment with a T2 bedroom with an area of 93m2. The ongoing indoor condominium consist…
€1,04M
1 room apartment with porter in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with porter
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 66m2 The ongoing indoor condominium consists of a 5…
€663,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
Spacious apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, 4 & nbsp; bathrooms, terrace 14 & nbsp; m2, two …
€1,34M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
The new complex & nbsp; Bayview Horizon is located at the very entrance to the center of Kas…
€990,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70 & nbsp; m2, two private garden…
€1,28M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
€3,39M
4 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Excellent T4 apartment completely renovated with great taste located on the Costa da Guia in…
€690,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms area 182 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, & nbsp; private …
€1,46M
Condo 6 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Condo 6 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
The magnificent ocean view 6-room apartment is located in an exclusive condominium in the ch…
€1,50M
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/6
The magnificent Santa Martha Residences project is located in the wonderful coastal city of …
€1,65M
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/6
The magnificent Santa Marta Residences is located in the wonderful coastal city of Kashkaish…
€1,45M
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 2/6
The magnificent Santa Marta Residences is located in the wonderful coastal city of Kashkaish…
€1,30M
Condo 5 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Condo 5 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
The luxury 5-bedroom apartments are located in the exclusive condominium Parque Cidadela in …
€1,18M
3 room apartment in Estoril, Portugal
3 room apartment
Estoril, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
A modern innovative project located in the center of the wonderful coastal city - Cascais. T…
€1,50M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 152 m²
The magnificent sea view apartment is located in Kashkaish, Portugal. The apartment has a to…
€825,000
