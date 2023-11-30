UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Estrela
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Estrela, Portugal
2 BHK
5
Apartment
Clear all
46 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
2
91 m²
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Estrela, Portugal
1
1
55 m²
1
1 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Lapa, Lisbon, Portugal 1 bedroom apartment under constru…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
2
84 m²
€567,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
2
72 m²
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
2
72 m²
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estrela, Portugal
2
134 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22 & nbsp; sq.m and a living area of 110.24 & nbsp; s…
€925,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estrela, Portugal
1
92 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of & nbsp; 15.58 sq.m and living & nbsp; area 76.41…
€895,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
4
211 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 211m² and a 43m² terrace. The Lumia residential complex is built o…
€1,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
142 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 142 square meters. m and a balcony of 29 square meters. m High Lapa…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
88 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 88 square meters. m balcony 140 square meters. m High Lapa is a new…
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
99 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 99 square meters. m and a balcony of 7sq. m High Lapa is a new resi…
€915,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 104 square meters. m and a terrace of 33 square meters. m High Lapa…
€982,650
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
1
151 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 151 square meters. m and a terrace of 48 square meters. m High La…
€1,43M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
2
102 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 102m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residenti…
€698,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
2
97 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 97m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residentia…
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
5
208 m²
Apartment with five T5 bedrooms with an area of 208m² and a garden of 107m² In the prestigio…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
3
132 m²
Three-bedroom apartment T3 with an area of 132m² and a veranda of 8m² In the prestigious Lap…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
1
80 m²
One-bedroom T1 apartment of 80.30m² and a 53.50m² garden In the prestigious Lapa area, where…
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
237 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 + 1 with an area of 237m² Casas de Santos is an exclusive residen…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3
237 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 + 1 with an area of 237m² Casas de Santos is an exclusive residen…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
123 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 + 1 with an area of 123.35m² and a veranda of 2.50m² overlooking th…
€907,095
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
112 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 + 1 with an area of 111.55m² and a veranda of 2.50m² overlooking th…
€812,543
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
92 m²
Apartment studio T0 + 1 with an area of 92.05m² and a veranda of 2.50m² overlooking the Tejo…
€670,320
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
2
118 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 + 1 118.35m² and a 1.25m² veranda overlooking the Tejo River. Azure…
€862,155
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
130 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 + 1 with an area of 130.20m ² overlooking the Tagoo River ( Tejo ).…
€948,150
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
75 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 75.10m ² overlooking the Tagu River ( Tejo ). Azure…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
77 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 76.95m² overlooking the Tejo River. Azure is a resi…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
47 m²
Studio T0 with an area of 47.20m ² overlooking the Tagoo River ( Tejo ). Azure is a resident…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
73 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 72.50m ² overlooking the Tagu River ( Tejo ). Azure…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
1
75 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 75.05m ² overlooking the Tagu River ( Tejo ). Azure…
€621,863
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Estrela, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL