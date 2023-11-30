Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Estrela, Portugal

46 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
€890,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Estrela, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
1 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Lapa, Lisbon, Portugal 1 bedroom apartment under constru…
€390,000
2 room apartment in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
€567,000
2 room apartment in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
€370,000
2 room apartment in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
€395,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estrela, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22 & nbsp; sq.m and a living area of 110.24 & nbsp; s…
€925,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estrela, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of & nbsp; 15.58 sq.m and living & nbsp; area 76.41…
€895,000
4 room apartment with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
4 room apartment with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 211m² and a 43m² terrace. The Lumia residential complex is built o…
€1,68M
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 142 square meters. m and a balcony of 29 square meters. m High Lapa…
€1,29M
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 88 square meters. m balcony 140 square meters. m High Lapa is a new…
€790,000
2 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 99 square meters. m and a balcony of 7sq. m High Lapa is a new resi…
€915,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 104 square meters. m and a terrace of 33 square meters. m High Lapa…
€982,650
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 151 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 151 square meters. m and a terrace of 48 square meters. m High La…
€1,43M
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 102m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residenti…
€698,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Apartment T2 with an area of 97m² and a terrace of 4.50m² 24 de Julho 86 is a new residentia…
€695,000
5 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 208 m²
Apartment with five T5 bedrooms with an area of 208m² and a garden of 107m² In the prestigio…
€3,20M
3 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Three-bedroom apartment T3 with an area of 132m² and a veranda of 8m² In the prestigious Lap…
€1,25M
1 room apartment with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
One-bedroom T1 apartment of 80.30m² and a 53.50m² garden In the prestigious Lapa area, where…
€595,000
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 237 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 + 1 with an area of 237m² Casas de Santos is an exclusive residen…
€1,05M
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 237 m²
Three-Bedroom Apartment T3 + 1 with an area of 237m² Casas de Santos is an exclusive residen…
€980,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 123 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 + 1 with an area of 123.35m² and a veranda of 2.50m² overlooking th…
€907,095
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 112 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 + 1 with an area of 111.55m² and a veranda of 2.50m² overlooking th…
€812,543
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
Apartment studio T0 + 1 with an area of 92.05m² and a veranda of 2.50m² overlooking the Tejo…
€670,320
2 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 + 1 118.35m² and a 1.25m² veranda overlooking the Tejo River. Azure…
€862,155
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 130 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 + 1 with an area of 130.20m ² overlooking the Tagoo River ( Tejo ).…
€948,150
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 75.10m ² overlooking the Tagu River ( Tejo ). Azure…
€575,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 76.95m² overlooking the Tejo River. Azure is a resi…
€575,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Studio T0 with an area of 47.20m ² overlooking the Tagoo River ( Tejo ). Azure is a resident…
€410,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 72.50m ² overlooking the Tagu River ( Tejo ). Azure…
€565,000
1 room apartment with parking in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 75.05m ² overlooking the Tagu River ( Tejo ). Azure…
€621,863
