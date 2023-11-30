UAE
Apartments for sale in Arroios, Portugal
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
10
Apartment
Clear all
41 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
2
1
58 m²
7/7
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
€488,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
3
2
89 m²
5/7
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
€745,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
3
2
123 m²
7/7
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Arroios, Portugal
1
50 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 42 square meters. my a balcony of 8 square meters. m in …
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
Arroios, Portugal
2
120 m²
Spacious apartment with & nbsp; 2 bedrooms and nbsp; in the Madrid Apartments residential co…
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Arroios, Portugal
2
93 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 93m ² and a veranda 4m ² Estefânia Flats is a new complex in the pr…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Arroios, Portugal
2
93 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 93m ² and a veranda 4m ² Estefânia Flats is a new complex in the pr…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Arroios, Portugal
1
55 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 54m ² and a veranda 4m ² Estefânia Flats is a new complex in the pr…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2
96 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 95m² and a veranda of 4.41m² Newton 5 is a new complex located in t…
€635,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
4
210 m²
In the center of Avenida Almirante Reis Avenue in Lisbon is this fantastic two-level penthou…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
1
1
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3
80 m²
€298,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2
185 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 85.20m² and a 19m² veranda In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the mo…
€1,88M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
1
68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 56.50m² and a terrace of 18.50m² In the heart of Lisbon, in one of …
€696,456
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
1
68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 56.50m² In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the most charming places …
€733,824
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
1
68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 57m² In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the most charming places in …
€754,192
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
1
162 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 145m² and a 34m² veranda In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the mo…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2
185 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 85m² and a 19m² veranda In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the most …
€2,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
1
41 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment 41m ² Garcia 38 is a new complex located in the very center of Lisbon,…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
1
1
45 m²
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
1
1
45 m²
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
3
153 m²
Three-bedroom T3 apartment of 146m² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, pool and in…
€1,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
3
209 m²
Three-bedroom apartment T3 with an area of 209m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garde…
€1,41M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
3
142 m²
Three-bedroom apartment T3 with an area of 146m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garde…
€1,03M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
2
88 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 146m² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, pool and indi…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
3
142 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 142m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, pool and indi…
€1,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
1
79 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 with an area of 79m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, …
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
126 m²
Duplex Two-Bedroom T2 Apartment 126m ² Madrid Apartamentos - is a new residential complex, t…
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
3
143 m²
Duplex's three-bedroom T3 apartment of 143m ² Madrid Apartamentos is a new residential compl…
€875,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
2
120 m²
Duplex Two-Bedroom T2 Apartment with an area of 120m² Madrid Apartamentos is a new residenti…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
