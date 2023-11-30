Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Arroios, Portugal

41 property total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/7
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
€488,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/7
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
€745,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
€1,02M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 42 square meters. my a balcony of 8 square meters. m in …
€365,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious apartment with & nbsp; 2 bedrooms and nbsp; in the Madrid Apartments residential co…
€685,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 93m ² and a veranda 4m ² Estefânia Flats is a new complex in the pr…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 93m ² and a veranda 4m ² Estefânia Flats is a new complex in the pr…
€550,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 54m ² and a veranda 4m ² Estefânia Flats is a new complex in the pr…
€350,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 95m² and a veranda of 4.41m² Newton 5 is a new complex located in t…
€635,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Arroios, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
In the center of Avenida Almirante Reis Avenue in Lisbon is this fantastic two-level penthou…
€850,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€355,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€298,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 185 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 85.20m² and a 19m² veranda In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the mo…
€1,88M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 56.50m² and a terrace of 18.50m² In the heart of Lisbon, in one of …
€696,456
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 56.50m² In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the most charming places …
€733,824
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 57m² In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the most charming places in …
€754,192
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 162 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 145m² and a 34m² veranda In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the mo…
€1,95M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 185 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 85m² and a 19m² veranda In the heart of Lisbon, in one of the most …
€2,05M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment 41m ² Garcia 38 is a new complex located in the very center of Lisbon,…
€500,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€280,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€275,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Three-bedroom T3 apartment of 146m² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, pool and in…
€1,16M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
Three-bedroom apartment T3 with an area of 209m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garde…
€1,41M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Three-bedroom apartment T3 with an area of 146m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garde…
€1,03M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 146m² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, pool and indi…
€500,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 142m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, pool and indi…
€1,01M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
One-bedroom apartment T1 with an area of 79m ² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, …
€500,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Duplex Two-Bedroom T2 Apartment 126m ² Madrid Apartamentos - is a new residential complex, t…
€765,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Duplex's three-bedroom T3 apartment of 143m ² Madrid Apartamentos is a new residential compl…
€875,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with yard in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with yard
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Duplex Two-Bedroom T2 Apartment with an area of 120m² Madrid Apartamentos is a new residenti…
€720,000
Leave a request

