Apartments for sale in Campo de Ourique, Portugal

34 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with appliances in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with appliances
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in the complex Coelho da Rocha 80, in Campo de Ourique. T…
€580,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 41m ² and a terrace of 5m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built …
€410,000
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 83m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ouriqu…
€690,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
One bedroom apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
€510,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 55m ² and terrace 7m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in th…
€530,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 53m ² Ourique - is a new complex to be built in the Ca…
€505,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
One bedroom apartment with a terrace of 48 m ², Ourique is a new complex to be built in the …
€480,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
€630,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment with an area of 85m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo…
€830,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
€620,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€530,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
€565,000
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 96m² Ourique is a new complex to be built in the Campo de Ourique a…
€790,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
€410,000
1 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 44m² and an 8m² Ourique terrace is a new complex to be…
€410,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
This residential complex is in Campo de Ourique & nbsp; has a rooftop pool with fantastic vi…
€795,000
1 room apartment with yard in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment with yard
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment + 75m ² and 13m ² Campo 292 is a new complex located in Campo de Ouriq…
€385,000
1 room apartment with yard in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment with yard
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
One-bedroom apartment + an additional room of 85m² and a veranda of 14m² Campo 292 is a new …
€398,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
€580,000
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 86.8m ² Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu …
€650,000
3 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Campo de Ourique 80 is a new complex in the heart of Campu de Ourik, one of the most popular…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
2 room apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
€630,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Two-bedroom apartment T2 with an area of 108m ². Campo de Ourique 9 consists of only six apa…
€595,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment Studio T0 with an area of 33m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one of the …
€350,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 41.30m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one…
€352,500
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
The T0 Studio is 42.50m² Campo de Ourik (Campo de Ourique), one of Lisbon's most authentic n…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 52m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one of…
€395,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 52.40m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one…
€395,000
1 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment studio T0 with an area of 33.06m ² Campo de Ourik ( Campo de Ourique ) is one of t…
€355,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
5-bedroom apartment with & nbsp; 342.74 m2, with a balcony, 1 parking and a pantry in the ne…
€2,69M
Properties features in Campo de Ourique, Portugal

