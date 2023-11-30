Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Belem, Portugal

22 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Belem, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Stunning 3 bedroom apartment in a gated complex, facing south, west and north, with beautifu…
€950,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
€315,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 square meters. m, terrace 15 sqm, 2 parking spa…
€605,115
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms with an area of 124 & nbsp; sq. m, terrace 17 sq. m, 2 par…
€716,168
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Floor 1
4 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Lisbon, Portugal Fantastic 4 bedroom apartment in Restelo, …
€1,79M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Belem, Portugal
Rooms 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment in Belem - For sale - Lisbon, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment with prime…
€975,000
1 room apartment with terrace in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 155 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 167m² and a 12m² veranda Exclusive complex, very well located nex…
€1,10M
1 room apartment with terrace in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 159 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 159 square meters. m and a terrace of 101 square meters. m Exclus…
€1,75M
1 room apartment with terrace in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 156 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 155 square meters. m and a veranda of 22.79 square meters. m Excl…
€1,20M
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 70.5m ² and a balcony of 6m ² Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consis…
€520,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
One-bedroom apartment with a 74.9m ² Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consisting of 4 building…
€480,000
2 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 107.5m ² and a garden of 92m ² Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consi…
€675,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
One-bedroom apartment of 74.9m ² Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consisting of 4 buildings wi…
€570,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 161 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 161m ² Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consisting of 4 buildings w…
€950,000
1 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 179 m²
Three-bedroom apartment of 179m ² and a balcony of 6m ² Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consi…
€1,48M
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 221 m²
Four-bedroom apartment with a 221m ² fetal and 63m ² Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consisti…
€2,15M
4 room apartment in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Four-bedroom apartment of 213.66 M 2 Bom Sucesso - is a new complex consisting of 4 building…
€1,75M
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Living in Miraflores Park means living in an urban environment with a quality life and surro…
€620,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Belem, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
€438,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
€799,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Belem, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
€550,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Belem, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 281 m²
New Sky Restelo & nbsp; located in the historic Restelo zone (S & atilde; o Francisco Xavier…
€1,40M
Properties features in Belem, Portugal

