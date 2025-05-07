Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Setúbal
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Palmela, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
$356,750
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$322,774
1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and 16m2 terrace in a new complex in the Seixal Bay area.This compl…
$368,076
