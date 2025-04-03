Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Setúbal
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Alcacer do Sal e Santa Susana
3
Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
$305,610
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Setúbal

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes