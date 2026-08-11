Studios for Sale in Setúbal, Portugal

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Studios in Setúbal, Portugal

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4 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 39 m²
Studio in the tourist complex Sesimbra Golden Beach, located on the first line of the beach,…
$340,614
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Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$473,706
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Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
This five-bedroom townhouse for sale is situated in a residential area of Azeitão, in Setúba…
$525,145
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1 room studio apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
$450,109
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Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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