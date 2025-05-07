Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Setúbal
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$322,774
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and 16m2 terrace in a new complex in the Seixal Bay area.This compl…
$368,076
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Setúbal

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go