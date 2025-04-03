Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Setúbal
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
Barreiro
3
Alcacer do Sal e Santa Susana
3
Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new exclusive Alc á The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a picturesque ar…
$414,757
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sao Sebastiao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sao Sebastiao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 107 sq m, balcony of 29 sq m, 1 parking space and storage room in a n…
$440,952
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, an area of 168 square meters, a balcony of 5 square meters. m, 1 …
$380,921
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 117 sq.m., with parking and balcony, in…
$311,067
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and 16m2 terrace in a new complex in the Seixal Bay area.This compl…
$354,726
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Castelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with 3   bedrooms   125   m2   and terrace   107   m2   overlooking the ocean in t…
$540,275
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 85 sq.m., with a balcony of 10 sq.m. and 1 parking space, in…
$305,610
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Castelo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
$709,452
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
$391,836
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Palmela, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a large area, private parking and a terrace in the ne…
$343,811
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alcochete, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
$802,227
Leave a request

Property types in Setúbal

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes