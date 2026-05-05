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Apartments near golf course for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

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Seixal
37
Alcochete
9
Grandola
4
Sesimbra
4
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1 property total found
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$479,463
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Property types in Setúbal

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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