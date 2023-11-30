Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sao Clemente, Portugal

Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very quiet r…
€550,000
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
This townhouse is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very qu…
€550,000
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-detached houses of typology T4 in a private condominium with security, a swimming pool,…
€530,000
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Semi-detached houses of typology V4 in a private condominium with security, a swimming pool,…
€530,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
House T4 and land of 2,501m2 in Loulé - São Clemente. Contemporary in style, in a place of …
€985,000
3 room townhouse in Loule, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
€690,000
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
€695,000
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€3,50M
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms, with patio in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms, with patio
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
€375,000
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms with Bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€875,000
