About the Immigration Program

Post-secondary schools in Poland provide an excellent opportunity to gain a new profession or enhance your qualifications. If you plan to study in a policealna szkoła, we will assist you in obtaining a temporary residence permit (Karta Pobytu) for the duration of your studies.

What We Do for You:

✅ Document Preparation:

Enrollment confirmation and other necessary documents from the school.

Proof of tuition payment.

Assistance with obtaining health insurance.

✅ Application Submission & Full Support:

We submit your application to the Voivodeship Office (Urząd Wojewódzki) and accompany you through the entire process.

We handle any additional requirements or inquiries that may arise during the review of your application.

✅ Fast & Hassle-Free Approval:

With our support, you will receive your residence permit quickly and without unnecessary stress.

📚 Focus on your education while we take care of your legal status!