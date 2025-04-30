  1. Realting.com
  4. Obtaining Polish Citizenship Through the Voivode

Obtaining Polish Citizenship Through the Voivode

Process duration: from 12 months
Costs: from
$1,085
Second citizenship
Benefits Benefits

About the Immigration Program

If you meet the requirements for obtaining Polish citizenship through the Voivode, we offer comprehensive assistance to guide you through every step of the process.

Steps of the Process:

✅ Eligibility Check: We assess your length of residence, permanent residence permit (PMP), and Polish language proficiency.

✅ Document Preparation:

  • Proof of stable income.
  • Polish language certificate at B1 level or higher.
  • Other required supporting documents.

✅ Application Submission: We compile your complete application package and submit it to the relevant Voivodeship Office (Urząd Wojewódzki).

✅ Process Supervision: We track deadlines and provide guidance at every stage.

✅ Citizenship Approval: We assist in finalizing the process with minimal time and effort on your part.

We make your journey to Polish citizenship smooth and successful!

