University Study Residence Permit in Poland

Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
$1,085
Residence permit
About the Immigration Program

Polish universities attract students from all over the world with their high-quality education and promising career prospects. If you have been accepted into a university in Poland, we will assist you in obtaining a residence permit (Karta Pobytu) to ensure that your studies go smoothly without bureaucratic concerns.

Application Process:

✅ Consultation & Document Preparation:

  • University admission letter.
  • Proof of tuition payment.
  • Health insurance coverage.

✅ Application Submission: We complete the application form, gather all necessary documents, and submit them to the Voivodeship Office (Urząd Wojewódzki).

✅ Process Monitoring: We track the status of your application and respond to any additional requests from the authorities.

✅ Residence Permit Issuance: We ensure you receive your permit on time and provide guidance on future renewals.

🎓 Study and shape your future while we take care of your legal status!

from 3 months
from
$1,085
34 months
from
$1,085
