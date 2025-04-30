Business-Based Residence Permit in Poland

  1. Realting.com
About the Immigration Program

Poland offers vast opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. If you wish to legalize your stay by establishing a business, we will guide you through the process of obtaining a residence permit (Karta Pobytu)—your key to success in the European business environment.

Our Steps to Success:

✅ Company Registration: We assist in registering your business, whether it’s a spółka z o.o. (LLC) or another legal form.

✅ Business Documentation Preparation:

  • Developing a business plan that meets the legal requirements.
  • Preparing financial statements to confirm your company’s stability.
  • Collecting revenue data if your business is already operating.

✅ Application Submission: We compile a complete set of documents and submit the application to the Voivodeship Office (Urząd Wojewódzki).

✅ Process Supervision & Business Verification: If required, we help pass the verification process to confirm your business activity.

✅ Residence Card Issuance: You will receive a legal residence permit, allowing you not only to stay in Poland but also to run a successful business.

💼 Let us handle the bureaucracy while you focus on growing your business!

