Family Reunification Residence Permit

About the Immigration Program

Family is the foundation of happiness. If your loved ones reside in Poland, we will help you legalize your stay through family reunification. This process requires accurate documentation and compliance with strict regulations, but with our assistance, it will be smooth and stress-free.

How We Help:

✅ Assessment of Your Case – We analyze your situation and determine the most suitable process.

✅ Document Preparation:

Marriage, birth certificates, or other proof of family ties.

Proof of financial stability.

Confirmation of housing arrangements in Poland.

✅ Application Submission – We prepare and submit your case to the Voivodeship Office (Urząd Wojewódzki).

✅ Guidance Throughout the Process – We assist you at every stage, including potential interviews at the immigration office.

✅ Ensuring Fast & Smooth Approval – We make sure that you can reunite with your family as quickly as possible.

❤️ We understand how important it is to be with your loved ones. Let us take care of your future.