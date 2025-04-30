  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Family Reunification Residence Permit

Family Reunification Residence Permit

Poland Poland
Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
$1,085
;
Family Reunification Residence Permit
Residence permit
Leave a request
Description Description
Benefits Benefits

About the Immigration Program

Family is the foundation of happiness. If your loved ones reside in Poland, we will help you legalize your stay through family reunification. This process requires accurate documentation and compliance with strict regulations, but with our assistance, it will be smooth and stress-free.

How We Help:

✅ Assessment of Your Case – We analyze your situation and determine the most suitable process.

✅ Document Preparation:

  • Marriage, birth certificates, or other proof of family ties.
  • Proof of financial stability.
  • Confirmation of housing arrangements in Poland.

✅ Application Submission – We prepare and submit your case to the Voivodeship Office (Urząd Wojewódzki).

✅ Guidance Throughout the Process – We assist you at every stage, including potential interviews at the immigration office.

✅ Ensuring Fast & Smooth Approval – We make sure that you can reunite with your family as quickly as possible.

❤️ We understand how important it is to be with your loved ones. Let us take care of your future.

Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 3 months
Costs
Costs
from
$1,085
Duration
Duration
36 months
You are viewing
Family Reunification Residence Permit
Poland Poland
from
$1,085
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Business incubator in Poland
Business incubator in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$2,642
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 5 months
Choosing to live and operate a business in Poland, it is necessary to decide on the form of business activity. Any country has its own legislative nuances, difficulties, tax and social payments. The businessman must be able to understand all this, or he will be forced to pay for the services…
Immigration consultant
SCB MIAMI INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Second citizenship
Repatriation in Poland
Repatriation in Poland
Poland Poland
from
$2,116
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 8 months
Repatriation means the return of people with Polish origin to their home country, and it is one of the ways to obtain Polish citizenship. Only people who do not have Polish citizenship and wish to move to Poland permanently have this right. The Law on Repatriation provides this opportunit…
Immigration consultant
SCB MIAMI INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Residence permit
Digital Nomad Hub
Digital Nomad Hub
Poland Poland
from
$5,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
Talents from all over the world, get ready!  If you want to develop your startup or work remotely from Europe - Polish hub of digital nomads - this is your choice!  We create opportunities and bring together the most talented entrepreneurs and freelancers from around the world. Our eco…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request