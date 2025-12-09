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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$256,557
;
15
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ID: 39166
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 293715972
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Jilguero, 648

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover a new concept of urban living, where sophisticated design meets modern comfort. Each home has been carefully designed to offer a unique, intimate atmosphere with personality. 58 boutique apartments with high-end finishes, functional layouts, and impeccable attention to detail—spaces created for those who value exclusivity, aesthetics, and quality of life. Here, every detail of our exterior façade has been designed to captivate. With modern lines, noble materials, and refined aesthetics, our architectural presence conveys the distinction and lifestyle that characterizes the resident. Each material has been carefully selected to offer a contemporary aesthetic that conveys warmth and durability. This facade is not just an image, it is the first experience of a home designed for those who value design, quality, and exclusivity. Every detail has been designed to offer a modern, minimalist, and timeless aesthetic, with finishes that not only beautify but also guarantee durability and low maintenance. Discover the privilege of living in the heart of Lagunas de Mijas, where urban sophistication meets tranquility. Located in an area with easy access to shopping centers, the city center, transportation, schools, and parks, these boutique apartments combine the best of cosmopolitan living with the warmth of a tailor-made home. Ideal for those looking not just for a place to live, but for an experience.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Residencial Boutique
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$256,557
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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