  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Marbella
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cape View

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cape View

Artola, Hiszpania
od
$1,80M
;
9
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39134
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 979160286
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Wioska
    Artola

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Each villa is designed with meticulous attention to detail to satisfy the most discerning tastes, combining timeless elegance with modern functionality. This brand new modern luxury semi-detached villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cabopino, in a privileged location just 7 minutes' walk from the port. Featuring avant-garde design, high standard qualities and south orientation, this property guarantees an exceptional living experience. Its ample spaces have been designed to maximise natural light, with different levels connected by a convenient private lift. On the ground floor: A spacious living-dining room of over 40 m², integrated with a spectacular state-of-the-art kitchen, fully fitted and equipped. It also has a double bedroom, a full bathroom and a wonderful partially covered terrace overlooking the private garden and the infinity pool. Upper floor: Two elegant bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, large dressing areas and built-in wardrobes. Each bedroom has a private terrace with panoramic views. Solarium: An exclusive space with stunning views, pergola and summer kitchen to enjoy unforgettable moments outdoors. Basement: Includes two private garage spaces, two additional rooms ideal for a gym or games room, a full bathroom, the machine room and access to the private lift. An exclusive home, with the possibility of customising finishes and colours according to your preferences.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Artola, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Amaris Villas
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,84M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Hills 8
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$11,32M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Hiszpania
od
$270,553
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$316,267
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cape View
Artola, Hiszpania
od
$1,80M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urbanización Olimpo
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urbanización Olimpo
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urbanización Olimpo
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urbanización Olimpo
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urbanización Olimpo
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urbanización Olimpo
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Urbanización Olimpo
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$853,237
Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity in the charming town of Mijas, on the sunny coast of Malaga. Known for its Andalusian charm, Mijas captivates its visitors with its cobbled streets and spectacular panoramic views of the Mediterranean coast. This picturesque white village, full of h…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunway Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunway Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunway Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunway Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunway Residence
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunway Residence
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunway Residence
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$563,137
New and exclusive gated community in Estepona West, offering elegant 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and luxurious penthouses. High-quality standards and modern technology make your home environmentally friendly and energy efficient. The development offers 2 and 3-bedroom apartments as well as p…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Nieruchomości z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Przyrody w Mijas Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nieruchomości z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Przyrody w Mijas Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nieruchomości z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Przyrody w Mijas Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nieruchomości z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Przyrody w Mijas Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nieruchomości z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Przyrody w Mijas Malaga
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Nieruchomości z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Przyrody w Mijas Malaga
Apartamentowiec Nieruchomości z Widokiem na Morze w Otoczeniu Przyrody w Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$714,725
Rok realizacji 2028
Nieruchomości w Otoczeniu Natury w Mijas, Malaga Ten kompleks znajduje się w Mijas, w dzielnicy Cerrado del Águila, eleganckim osiedlu mieszkaniowym i ośrodku golfowym położonym na łagodnych wzgórzach, niedaleko wybrzeża Morza Śródziemnego. Centralnym punktem jest pięknie zaprojektowane 9-do…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje