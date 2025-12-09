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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,25M
;
19
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ID: 39095
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2023400537
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Camino Penablanquilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover an exceptional collection of exclusive four bedroom villas, where contemporary architecture, spectacular sea views, and cutting edge smart home technology come together to create a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed to achieve the perfect harmony between modern comfort and natural beauty. Surrounded by the peaceful landscapes of the Costa del Sol, these stunning homes invite you to enjoy an atmosphere where sea, sun, and mountains blend effortlessly. Located in one of the most desirable areas of Mijas, the villas offer the ideal setting to embrace the Mediterranean way of life. Endless golden beaches with crystal clear waters are just moments away, while golf enthusiasts can enjoy a selection of renowned world class courses all year round under the warm Spanish sun. Everything you need for everyday living is conveniently close at hand, including supermarkets, international schools, medical centres, beach clubs, restaurants, and a wide range of shopping and leisure facilities. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that owning a home in Villas in Mijas becomes an experience defined by comfort, elegance, and wellbeing. Designed to maximise the connection between indoor and outdoor living, each villa features spacious covered and open terraces, perfect for relaxing in the sun, entertaining guests, or simply taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Inside, the homes showcase sophisticated contemporary interiors where the living room, dining area, and fully equipped designer kitchen with breakfast space merge seamlessly into one bright and inviting environment. Expansive windows and floor to ceiling sliding doors flood the interiors with natural light while framing spectacular coastal views, creating a seamless transition between elegant indoor spaces and the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
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