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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Armonía

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$500,566
;
7
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ID: 39256
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 229178158
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
Located in the vibrant heart of San Pedro de Alcántara, Málaga, this luxurious new-built apartment offers a sophisticated urban lifestyle. Part of an exclusive complex comprising 35 homes stands out with its contemporary design and premium features. Although the property does not feature a private pool, residents can enjoy the beautifully maintained communal garden, providing a serene escape amidst the bustling city. The apartment boasts urban and city views, offering a picturesque backdrop to everyday living. Inside, meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with first-class quality cabinetry and high-end Siemens appliances, complemented by Swiss plumbing. This focus on quality extends to the construction itself, with thick walls and high-quality windows ensuring excellent soundproofing between floors. The high-quality floor covering is enhanced by an Aerotermia heating system, providing comfort and efficiency. This property is classified as luxury new-built, making it a unique opportunity in the real estate market. The exclusive complex offers both two and three-bedroom configurations, with some homes featuring duplexes complete with solarium terraces and private swimming pools. Located in a prime urban setting, this apartment is ideal for those seeking a blend of luxury and convenience. Whether as a permanent residence or a holiday retreat, it promises a lifestyle of comfort and elegance in one of Málaga’s most sought-after areas.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

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