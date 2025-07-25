Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Villas for sale in Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
30
Girne Belediyesi
140
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
66
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
49
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 347 m²
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury resident…
$3,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go