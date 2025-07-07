Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Akanthou
5
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 624 m²
About the Project: Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy, Tatlısu, located directly …
$3,06M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
About the Project: La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly…
$2,42M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 3
Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views Block A , 4+1 Villa 567 m2 with Pool 40 m2 …
$2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go