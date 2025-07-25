Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Studios for sale in Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$160,344
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$104,572
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury resident…
$181,085
