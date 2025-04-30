Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Northern Cyprus

17 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$90,198
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$158,748
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
$216,354
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$114,190
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$138,303
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$253,387
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$134,671
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$86,590
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$90,198
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$150,329
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$72,158
