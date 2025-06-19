Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
6
Agios Georgios
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
107 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$138,303
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne is a well-developed city on the no…
$651,447
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaview Apartments Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus, Girne Cyprus, the paradise island …
$162,848
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne, the pearl of North Cyprus, is home…
$380,011
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in a Complex Residential with Private Beach in Girne Karsiyaka Karsiyaka is a tow…
$360,345
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Apartments in a Mixed-Use Complex in Lapta North Cyprus Lapta with dazzling beautie…
$420,437
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Mountain View Apartments with Infinity Pool in Girne Girne is one of the biggest cit…
$495,516
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 3/3
Stylish Brand-New Apartments with Special Designs in North Cyprus Girne Stylish apartments a…
$359,220
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Girne in a Complex with Private Swimming Pool Esentepe is a beautiful neighbor…
$542,872
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex in Northern Cyprus Girne Girne is a big city in the …
$346,485
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$90,198
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments of 70 sq. m. in a complex under construction on the seashore. The complex is low-…
$250,870
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
RECAİOĞLU APT 16, which is the newest apartment project of Recaioğlu Group family, has the m…
$223,690
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 8/10
Stylish Flats in a Complex with Spectacular Sea Views in North Cyprus Girne Flats for sale i…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an important tourism and education c…
$358,065
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Penthouse of 130 sq. m. in a complex under construction on the seashore.  The complex is low…
$290,691
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready-to-Move Sea View Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The Girne region, with its unique se…
$230,990
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready to Move Sea and Mountain View Apartments in Alsancak, Girne Alsancak is a popular seas…
$747,316
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in Girne North Cyprus Girne is known for its st…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Unobstructed View in Esentepe, Girne, Cyprus Girne, the education and touris…
$419,282
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Esentepe Girne Cyrpus is the 3rd biggest island in…
$407,698
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea View Apartments with High Rental Potential in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the mos…
$386,941
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Near the Main Road and Sea in Girne Lapta Offering a peaceful daily life, North C…
$149,001
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Mountain and Sea-View Apartments in Girne Girne is a prestigious, coastal living space in No…
$345,330
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea View Apartments with High Rental Potential in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the mos…
$203,288
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Rental Guaranteed Apartments in Girne Northern Cyprus The island of Cyprus is a peaceful cou…
$296,847
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Flats in a Chic Complex with Swimming Pool in North Cyprus Lapta The flats are situated in L…
$257,576
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne stands out as a beautiful city loca…
$213,666
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/2
Mediterranean-View Apartments in Girne Esentepe for Sale Esentepe is the living nest and a M…
$295,692
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Mountain and Sea View Flats in North Cyprus Girne Center Girne is the second largest city in…
$747,316
Leave a request

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go